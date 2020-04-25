CIBC Cuts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$4.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.1906129 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

