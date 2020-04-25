CIBC Cuts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$10.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$21.00. The company has a market cap of $552.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.11.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$68.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.3783921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 117.46%.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

