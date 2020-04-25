Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

