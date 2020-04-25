Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

