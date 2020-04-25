Citigroup Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

