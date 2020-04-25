Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.72. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 6,182,314 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.17.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

