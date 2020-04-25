Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

