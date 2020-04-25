Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

