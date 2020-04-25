CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

