Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,014 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after purchasing an additional 225,151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,672 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 180,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $181,306,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after buying an additional 140,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.