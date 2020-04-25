Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

