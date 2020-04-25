Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,362.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,376.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.