Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,000 Shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) by 247.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 967.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the fourth quarter worth $531,000.

Shares of NKG opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

