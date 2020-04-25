Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 771 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of CCI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.74.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

