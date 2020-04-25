Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 137.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after buying an additional 78,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,491 shares of company stock worth $120,795,871. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of LULU opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.92. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

