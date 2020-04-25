Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $165,888,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $78,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 1,799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 3,574,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $8.00 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

