Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

