Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

