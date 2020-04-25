Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $111.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

