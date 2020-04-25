Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,323,000 after buying an additional 990,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 986,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,974,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,032,000 after acquiring an additional 625,297 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

