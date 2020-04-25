Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

