Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

