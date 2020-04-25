Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42.

