Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,127,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

