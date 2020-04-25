Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

