Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.