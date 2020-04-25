Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.16 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

