Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $524,865,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,349 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.