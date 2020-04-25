Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

