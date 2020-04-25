Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,099,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,709,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

