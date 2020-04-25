Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

