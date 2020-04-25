Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,955 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,238,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,225,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 140,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

