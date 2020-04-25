Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.