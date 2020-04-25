Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

