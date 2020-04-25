Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ferrari by 2,886.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $156.35 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.2351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.01.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

