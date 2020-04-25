Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,711,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

