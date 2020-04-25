Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

