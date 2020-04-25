Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

