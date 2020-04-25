Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.