Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of AY stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

