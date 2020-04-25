Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 39.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $198.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

