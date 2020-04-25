Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $30,510,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

