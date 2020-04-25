Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

WM opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

