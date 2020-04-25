Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

