Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of KMX opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.