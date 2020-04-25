Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,272 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

