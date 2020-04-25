Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,340 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after acquiring an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

LOW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

