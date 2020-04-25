Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $120.18 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

