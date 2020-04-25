Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

