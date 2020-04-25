Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

